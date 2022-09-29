Founders Capital Management Sells 2,432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.46 on Thursday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,926. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

