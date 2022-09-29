Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading Down 8.6%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.12. 14,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 468,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $969.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Franchise Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Franchise Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

