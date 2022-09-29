Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Up 2.3%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $10,826,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

