Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 58.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 213.3% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $230.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $227.25 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

