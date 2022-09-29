Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $219.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.