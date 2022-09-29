Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $83.30 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.