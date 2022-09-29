Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. 133,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 468,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

