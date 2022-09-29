Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 204,399 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $50,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. 3,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,363. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

