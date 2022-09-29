Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 280,972 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $86,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

