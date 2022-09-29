Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of AON worth $150,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.73. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.61 and a 200 day moving average of $288.51. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

