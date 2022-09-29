Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of Amedisys worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,435,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.