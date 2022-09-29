Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703,103 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of DLocal worth $77,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLocal Price Performance
Shares of DLocal stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.