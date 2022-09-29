Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703,103 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of DLocal worth $77,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.