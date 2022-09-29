Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,341 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $50,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,865. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.



