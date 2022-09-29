Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 70,080 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,080 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $60,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

