Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 28,546 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Cintas worth $99,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,252. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

