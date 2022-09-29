Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 453 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of Jabil worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

Jabil Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).



