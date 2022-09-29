FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

HERA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 161,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,540. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after buying an additional 1,214,870 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

