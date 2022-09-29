G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

