Gaj Finance (GAJ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12,312.69

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,312.69 and $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
