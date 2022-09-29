Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.32

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.32 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.55 ($0.31). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 124,299 shares traded.

Gaming Realms Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.31. The company has a market capitalization of £72.86 million and a PE ratio of 58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

