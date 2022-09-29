GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Cut to $2.50

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.64. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 692.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GAN by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GAN by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

