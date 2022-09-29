Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $121.70 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.