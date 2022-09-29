Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gemfields Group Trading Up 4.4 %

LON GEM opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.60. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.90 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.47 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

About Gemfields Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.