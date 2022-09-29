General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 55,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.