Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.98

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $525.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

