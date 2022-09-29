Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $550.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.