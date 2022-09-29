Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.21

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 1148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,991 shares of company stock worth $1,698,466. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Gentherm by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

