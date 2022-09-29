Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Plans $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

GEO stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$108.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$2.93.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

