Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,071 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.
