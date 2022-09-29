Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Geometric Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

