Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,529,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,673,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 37.8% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

