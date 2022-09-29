Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 181,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

