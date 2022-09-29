GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Up 4.7 %

GTLB opened at $52.88 on Thursday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

