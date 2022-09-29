Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.95 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,117 shares trading hands.
Glanbia Stock Down 4.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Featured Articles
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.