Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 27,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 19,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Crossing Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 849.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

