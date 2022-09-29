Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Short Interest Update

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

