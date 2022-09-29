Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of MILN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

