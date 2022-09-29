GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $181,288.03

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $181,288.03 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,364.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00275911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00141715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00762162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00596898 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

