GMR Finance Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (GMR)

GMR Finance (GMR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $3,825.82 and approximately $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.07 or 1.00069771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058132 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080212 BTC.

GMR Finance Profile

GMR Finance (CRYPTO:GMR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMR Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMR Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMR Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

