GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 16.7%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 133,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 34,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

