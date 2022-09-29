Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.33 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $118.45 or 0.00614970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $355.35 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

