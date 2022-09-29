Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $259.39 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Golem has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $259.39 million and $11.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.
Golem Profile
Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.
Golem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.