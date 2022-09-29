GOMA Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,970.00 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $262,686.92 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GOMA Finance

GOMA is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOMA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOMA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

