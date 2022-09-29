Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 428,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,777. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

