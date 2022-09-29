Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,997,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,858,000 after acquiring an additional 488,933 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 35,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

