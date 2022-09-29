Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,490,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 246,571 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 487,866 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,754 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

