Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

GSBC opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $721.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $58.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433 in the last 90 days. 25.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.