Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.3 %

COP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.