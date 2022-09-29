Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

