Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

